Prefer us on Google Learn More

The U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from Haitian and Syrian migrants could have ripple effects for thousands in Arizona with Temporary Protected Status, who advocates say face life-threatening conditions in their home countries.

The high court's conservative majority on Thursday voted 6-3 to allow the Trump administration to end "Temporary Protected Status" for about 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians — including some who have lived and worked in the U.S. for more than a decade — leaving them vulnerable to detention and deportation.

The decision, which overturned lower court orders, puts at risk all TPS holders in the U.S. by limiting judicial review of the Department of Homeland Security's decisions on TPS, immigrant rights advocates say. About 1.3 million people from 17 countries have temporary protected status in the U.S.

In Arizona, there are about 8,000 people with TPS "whose future in this country is now at risk," said Alba Jaramillo, a Tucson attorney and co-executive director of the Immigration Law and Justice Network. She's also a community organizer with Tucson's Coalición de Derechos Humanos.

"In permitting President Trump to terminate TPS for Syrians and Haitians, the Supreme Court has cleared the path for the mass deportation of vulnerable immigrants, forcing thousands to return to countries plagued by war, violence, or humanitarian crises," Jaramillo wrote in a Friday message to the Arizona Daily Star. "Our Supreme Court is no longer a court of conscience or neutrality. It has become part of President Trump's deportation machine, repeatedly allowing immigration protections to be stripped away and clearing the path for expanded deportations."