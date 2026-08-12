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President Donald Trump isn’t dismissing the possibility that he could declare a national security emergency in an attempt to establish new voting restrictions that have stalled in the Senate, telling an interviewer that “stranger things have happened.”

Trump has spent weeks hammering senators to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID when casting a ballot.

The bill is Trump’s top legislative priority, but it has struggled to attract enough support in the Senate, and lawmakers left for their August recess last week without passing it.

During a Real America’s Voice interview with Trump on Aug. 10, host Wayne Allyn Root suggested issuing an emergency declaration to implement voting changes, a move that almost certainly would be challenged in court.

“Let me put an idea in your head, OK?” Root said, adding: “If they never get the SAVE America Act done, you have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections … so if you do this in the next month we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship and a limit to mail-in ballots."

“Let me just say that stranger things have happened, OK?” Trump interjected. “I’ll leave it at that.”

The comments come as Trump has taken steps to assert greater federal authority over elections, which are administered by state and local officials. Trump suggested earlier this year that Republicans should “nationalize” the voting process, generating bipartisan pushback and alarming opponents who worried about the fairness of future contests.