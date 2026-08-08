The pair later agreed to get behind Blanche after he made concessions when it came to the DOJ settlement conferring benefits to Trump and Trump allies.

The deal attempted to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, his two oldest sons and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit alleged the IRS owed them $10 billion for failing to prevent a contractor from leaking their tax information.

The Trumps said they were dropping their lawsuit in exchange for government promises. The DOJ said it would create a $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that could have given taxpayer dollars to Trump supporters who committed crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. It also promised the Trump associates immunity from potential government claims against them, including for their past tax returns.

The tax immunity deal could be a huge financial boon to the president. The New York Times reported in 2020 that Trump was in a decade-long audit battle with the IRS over a claimed $72.9 million tax refund. Losing that battle could cost him more than $100 million, according to the Times.

The deal has been widely criticized as self-dealing on Trump's part, given he nominates and can fire DOJ leaders.

Florida federal Judge Kathleen M. Williams ruled July 13 the lawsuit was essentially an attempt to legitimize giving the president benefits, and prohibited the Trumps from using or referring to the deal in any official proceedings. However, it's unclear whether and how her order constrains the DOJ's and IRS's private dealings with the president.

Facing bipartisan backlash from Congress, Blanche previously said the DOJ wouldn't move forward with the fund.