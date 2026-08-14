The Trump administration has argued that the entire ballroom construction needs to proceed or it will leave the White House "open and exposed" and create "grave national-security harms" to the building, the president and his family and staff.

"The Project is critical for ensuring that the White House can serve as a secure location for the gathering of the President, gathering of senior government officials, and gatherings that further the interests of the United States," Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the Supreme Court in the appeal.

The administration also argues that Congress has authorized Trump – and every other president – to renovate, secure and protect the White House complex as needed.

The court order allows some work to continue, including below-ground construction of bunkers, bomb shelters and military and medical infrastructure, as well as above-ground construction needed to protect those facilities.

And the appeals court said the administration’s national security arguments “are not an automatic get-out-of-law-free card.”

“The bold assertion that the Executive can act with utter lawlessness, destroying treasured national landmarks and harming the interests of individuals, and that no court can stop it, flouts our constitutional order,” the majority wrote.

Trump, whose background is in real estate, has made several changes in the White House, including replacing the Rose Garden lawn with a paved patio and gilding the Oval Office.