"The White House is so beautiful now, so beautiful,” Trump said during an Oct. 23 rally in Florida, where he spent as much time discussing his White House renovations as the economy.

A CNN survey from July found voters believe Trump has the wrong priorities, with 73% saying he hasn’t focused on the country’s most important problems. Yet the president has continued to highlight his D.C. construction projects as the election approaches, while often veering onto other topics that have raised eyebrows.

Producing an array of headlines, Trump has praised male bodies with regularity at his campaign rallies, continuing his long ‒ and at times, perplexing ‒ history of remarking publicly on the looks of men he finds strong, masculine or "straight out of central casting." He has fixated especially on the physique of Sen. Jon Husted, with the president in three separate speeches discussing the Ohio senator's backside.

Rather than focus his message on the Americans' economic anxieties, Trump has leaned hard into a familiar mix of hot-button, culturally divisive issues ‒ from fears about migrants and Islamophobia to "transgender insanity" ‒ in a push to rev up the MAGA base.

Trump and Republicans have zeroed in especially on the transgender community, with Republican candidates or pro-Republican groups spending more than $100 million on anti-trans ads since Aug. 1, according to AdImpact. Trump used a deluge of anti-trans ads in his 2024 election victory, but it's unclear whether the commercials will pack the same punch with high prices on the minds of voters.

“There’s no question there could be more of a focus on cost of living,” Ruffini said. “Because that is the number one, two and three voter concern.”