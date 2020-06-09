Around the nation

Idaho
Search for 2 children yields human remains
BOISE — Authorities said they uncovered human remains at a man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was taken into custody after investigators searched his property, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. He has not been charged, and his attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was 7 when he vanished, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.
In addition to the missing children, police have been investigating Chad and Lori Daybell following the deaths of both of their former spouses.
Virginia
Salvage expedition to Titanic challenged
NORFOLK — The U.S. government will try to stop a company’s planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanic’s wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed.
The Atlanta-based salvage firm RMS Titanic said it would exhibit the telegraph while telling the stories of the operators who broadcast the sinking ship’s distress calls. The company plans to recover the radio equipment from a deck house near the Titanic’s grand staircase.
U.S. attorneys say federal law requires the firm to get authorization from the Secretary of Commerce before conducting salvage expeditions “that would physically alter or disturb the wreck.”
The agreement with the United Kingdom, they add, regulates entry into the hull sections to prevent disturbances to the hull and “other artifacts and any human remains.”
Missouri
Remnants of Cristobal sweep into Midwest
SPRINGFIELD — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.
Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning, and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another “energetic” weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the National Weather Service said.
Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes, the weather service said.
Texas
Dying man’s plea recorded by police
AUSTIN — A black man died in custody last year after sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe, according to recently released police video and documents.
Williamson County deputies attempted to pull over Javier Ambler, 40, on March 28, 2019, near downtown Austin because he failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic, according to an exclusive report by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV.
Police body camera video of Ambler’s death, released to the Statesman under the Texas Public Information Act, shows the gasping 400-pound man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but that he can’t because he has congestive heart failure. “I am not resisting,” Ambler cries. “Sir, I can’t breathe. … Please. … Please.”
Deputies tell him to put his arms behind his back
“Save me,” he pleads.
“Do what we’re asking you to do!” a deputy shouts.
“I can’t,” Ambler says. Those were his last words.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!