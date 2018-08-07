Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is launching new nonstop service four times weekly from Tucson International Airport to Denver International Airport starting in November, the Denver-based airline announced Tuesday.
The new, initially winter seasonal service will start on Wednesday, Nov. 7 and fly Mondays, Wednesdays Fridays and Saturdays through mid-February.
The flight to Tucson initially departs at 3:15 p.m. and the flight to Denver takes off at 6:10 p.m. though that time schedule will change over the holidays.
Frontier is offering a special introductory, one-way fare of $29, for Monday through Wednesday flights booked on flyfrontier.com through Thursday, Aug. 9. Holiday blackout dates apply.
The regular base fare for the Tucson-Denver flights is $49. Seating choices, baggage and other options cost extra.