Reinvention underway in 85705 for distressed housing, burdened neighborhoods

This Arizona Daily Star story is the first in an occasional series of articles about those who live and work in 85705, including the issues that cause its deep-seeded distress, as well as the community leaders and programs that could bring about lasting change.

Mother's Day celebration and resource fair

What: A day-before Mother's Day spring festival and resource fair as part of the "Thrive in the 05" project. There will be free flowers for mothers, as well as raffles for mothers and youths, living in that zip code area. There will also be the unveiling of a butterfly mural.

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 11.

Where: Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.