COVID anti-viral meds in limited supply, Arizona's largest hospital network reports

Bessel said about 90% of the cases Banner is seeing are now related to the variant omicron and that there is "almost nothing left of the delta variant or other variants in the state at this time."

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 or suspected infections from the novel coronavirus have been rising since the beginning of the month and hospital workers are continuing to be sick, she said.

Staff illnesses have led Banner, the largest hospital network in Arizona, to temporarily close some of its urgent care centers around the state.

Bessel recommended people call ahead to see if an urgent care center is open, and also to make an appointment online first to limit wait times.

Banner Health currently reports that 83% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated or are partially vaccinated and 87% of Banner's intensive care patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"When positivity rates and case counts increase in our communities," she said, "our team members are exposed and infected with the virus, too."