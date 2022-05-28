Keep moving but stay safe during our desert summers

Tips for staying fit, and safe, during Tucson's summer heat

Regardless of the exercise you choose to do, here are some safety tips to keep you from getting overheated:

• Stay hydrated. Drink water before, during, and after exercising;

• Dress for success. Wear light clothing: this is especially important if you are exercising outside;

• Exercise with a friend or at a gym with staff trained to recognize and respond to heat-related illness;

• Start slower, work easier; slow your pace a little bit; walk instead of jogging; go to the pool instead of biking up Mt. Lemmon;

• Keep an eye out for heat exhaustion;

• Stretch before and after exercising;

• Consider working with a trained fitness expert, especially if you are new to exercise. Bridges encourages, "...working with a quality professional trainer is the safest and most effective way to exercise";

• Always talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise, especially one more vigorous than usual.

Stop, rest, and drink some water if you see any of these signs of heat exhaustion in yourself or your exercising companions:

• Cold, moist skin, with chills;

• Dizziness;

• Headaches;

• Heavy sweating;

• Hyperventilating;

• Muscle cramps;

• Nausea;

• Weak or rapid pulse.

Call your doctor for these symptoms of heatstroke:

• Confusion;

• Fainting;

• High fever;

• Nausea and vomiting;

• Strong, fast pulse;

• Throbbing headache;

• Warm, dry skin without sweating.