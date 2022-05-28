Keep moving but stay safe during our desert summers

When Tucson starts sizzling with summer, Crossfit coach Levi Bridges knows it’s time to start watching for signs of heat stress.
It's especially important now, with some people still preferring to exercise outside due to the COVID-19.
So how do you stay healthy and active during the summer months in Arizona, especially if you prefer not to work out inside?
That's something gym owners like Bridges are focused on, now more than ever. Since the pandemic started over two years ago, Bridges has changed his CrossFit gym around to have workout equipment available to use both inside and out.
To stay healthy and fit, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week. That comes out to about 30 minutes each day, at least 5 days a week. Moderate exercise can include brisk walking, bicycling, and even playing tennis.
And if a vigorous workout is preferred, the AHA recommends about 75 minutes a week doing things like running, hiking uphill, or jumping rope.
Some times of day might be OK outside during summer months, while other times would be not only hot, but also dangerous. The club offers classes as early as 5 a.m., and as late as 6:15 p.m. to take advantage of the cooler weather.
"Along with our coaches being first-aid trained, at our coaches’ meetings during the summer, we review as a staff what to watch out for and how to handle a heat-related illness,” said Bridges, owner of CrossFit Cure, 7790 E. Wrightstown Rd.
Here's what Bridges keeps on hand at his gym to beat heat-related sickness: first-aid supplies with cool-packs, plenty of cold water and ice and, if needed, a cool shower.
Some additional advice, from the AHA, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Arizona Orthopedic Physical Therapy and Healthline.com:
• If you prefer being outside, you may need to wake up earlier or wait until later in the day to exercise. It is a good idea to exercise with a friend in the heat of summer; the companionship and accountability to exercise are always beneficial, but it is also a wise idea to have someone who can help if either of you becomes overheated.
• The inside part of an indoor/outdoor gym is a good option because of these obvious perks: air-conditioning and the equipment you need for a well-rounded exercise routine.
• If you don't have a gym membership, exercising in your own home is sometimes the most convenient way to stay consistent with your exercise over the summer. Here are some quick, and free, ideas: Walk around in your house for half an hour every day, use free weights during commercials, clean your house vigorously, find some Pilates or yoga videos on YouTube and give it a go.