A Sun Devil no more: Kyle Rittenhouse reportedly quits ASU
alert top story web only

A Sun Devil no more: Kyle Rittenhouse reportedly quits ASU

Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. 

 Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News, File

Having been admitted as an online student to Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse is reportedly no longer enrolled in classes there.

Rittenhouse said while on trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, but a spokesperson for the college later told the Arizona Republic that while Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student before his trial began, he was not enrolled in ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

Last week, the Chicago Tribune reported that Rittenhouse began ASU's online program on Oct. 13, just weeks before his homicide trial started, and that he would like to re-enroll in classes and live on campus now that he has been acquitted. 

Rittenhouse, however, is no longer enrolled in any courses at ASU that are scheduled to end this week, university officials announced Monday.

The 18-year-old was recently cleared of all charges against him after shooting and killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Rittenhouse has received mixed reactions from the ASU student body since his trial, with some raising donations for him and others protesting his possible attendance. 

College Republicans United, a conservative student group at ASU, has voiced support for Rittenhouse several times since the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings in Kenosha. The group announced two days after the shootings that they planned to raise and donate funds to help cover Rittenhouse's legal costs.

According to the group's website, CRU donated over $14,000 for Rittenhouse's attorney fees and they are now accepting donations to help Rittenhouse "sue the media for malpractice, libel, and defamation."

Following the initial announcement of CRU's fundraiser for Rittenhouse, ASU responded on Twitter, saying "While there is no policy prohibiting student groups from raising funds for an effort such as this, it is not an effort endorsed or supported by the university."

Students for Socialism, a leftist ASU student group, announced on Twitter that a rally will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 to request that school officials keep Rittenhouse from attending as a student. Other campus groups supporting the rally include Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and the Mexican American student group MEChA de ASU. 

In their joint statement, the groups called Rittenhouse "racist" and a "blood-thirsty murderer" and demanded that ASU leaders release a statement denouncing white supremacy.

