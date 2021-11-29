A Sun Devil no more: Kyle Rittenhouse reportedly quits ASU

Having been admitted as an online student to Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse is reportedly no longer enrolled in classes there.

Rittenhouse said while on trial that he was studying nursing at ASU, but a spokesperson for the college later told the Arizona Republic that while Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student before his trial began, he was not enrolled in ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

Last week, the Chicago Tribune reported that Rittenhouse began ASU's online program on Oct. 13, just weeks before his homicide trial started, and that he would like to re-enroll in classes and live on campus now that he has been acquitted.

Rittenhouse, however, is no longer enrolled in any courses at ASU that are scheduled to end this week, university officials announced Monday.