Arizona lawmaker seeks to block access to audit documents

But the lawsuit says at least part of what is missing are any contracts involving third-party vendors that the Senate directly or indirectly retained through Cyber Ninjas.

Desai also wants any records reflecting the audit’s budget and any external funding that may have been received.

Fann has told Capitol Media Services the only thing she knows about is the $150,000 that the Senate has agreed to pay.

That clearly is not covering the cost of the audit which has now been going on for months. And the America Project, started by a millionaire who says the election results were fraudulent, is trying to raise $2.8 million “to support and pay for expenses of the Maricopa Audit.”

It was founded earlier this year by Patrick Byrne, the former Overstock.com CEO. Byrne, in an interview earlier this year with New Tang Dynasty, said he was setting up the organization to continue the right over the 2020 election results.

“It was a fraudulent election,” he told the television network. “It didn’t end for us on Jan. 20.”

So far the group, operating the site raising money for the audit, says it has collected more than $1.9 million.