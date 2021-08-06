Candidate wants virus vouchers so AZ parents can avoid public schools with mask rules

Karrin Taylor Robson, a former regent, also opposes mask mandates.

"Children are not the problem when it comes to COVID-19,'' she wrote in a Twitter post. "They should not be subjected to mask mandates, in schools or anywhere else. Let Arizona parents decide what is best for their kids.''

Also in the hunt for the GOP nomination is businessman Steve Gaynor.

"I question the wisdom and health consequences of forcing children to wear masks for many hours as they attend school,'' he said in a written statement. "But parents and students are free to make that choice.''

Gaynor also said schools have other methods of minimizing virus transmission including physical distancing and enhanced ventilation in classrooms.

In her own prepared statement, Kimberly Yee said she is opposed to requiring students to wear masks to attend schools. She has a position somewhat similar to Salmon's, albeit without the financial implications for the state.

"If parents don't like what the school in their zip code is requiring with masks, they should enroll their child in a better school of their choice,'' said Yee, who is trying to move up from her post as state treasurer to become governor.