Ducey says outside pressure won't sway his decisions on controversial voting bills

“These proposals are a concerted effort from those in Arizona — and across the nation — who wish to sow additional doubts about our elections in the minds of voters, and feed into the paranoia that has plagued our political discourse over the past several months,” the Greater Phoenix Leadership letter reads. “Disturbingly, each of these proposals have one thing in common: making it more difficult for Arizonans to vote.”

SB 1485 and 1713 already were approved by the Senate and await House floor debate; SB 1593 has yet to be debated in the Senate.

The group of Phoenix leaders dismissed claims by proponents that these are common-sense measures designed to promote election security and voter confidence.

“Arizonans already have confidence in the integrity of our elections and, by and large, find it easy to vote,” they wrote.

Ducey appeared to agree, noting that he signed the canvass on Nov. 30 formally certifying the 2020 election results. “All 15 of our counties certified the results,” he said. “They were audited. The votes were tabulated and determined to be accurate.”

Still, he said, the Senate is “a co-equal branch of government” and is free to pursue whatever changes it wants in election laws.

Ducey sidestepped questions about whether he thinks the measures are bad policy that he would veto. He suggested that any final decision will be based on what finally survives the legislative process. “And then I do have a role as the executive of whether I would determine it to be good policy,” he said.