Firing for refusal to wear mask could affect unemployment benefits

In fact, he said, it might even be considered necessary and good business for employers to get rid of workers who do not comply.

Selden said that during the first round of COVID, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration began inspections and investigations in cases where they saw people working in close proximity to one another, not socially distanced and not using protective gear.

“Even in Arizona there were some reviews of working conditions on whether or not employees were being subjected to hazards based upon the adequacy or inadequacy of the preventive measures that have been adopted,” he said.

He pointed out that OSHA regulations impose a duty on employers to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards that could cause the risk of death or serious injury.

“Working in proximity to people, or where you’re going to be exposed to customers who could potentially be COVID positive, that could be one of those conditions,” Selden said.

All that leads to the question of whether a worker fired for refusing to be vaccinated or wear a mask can collect benefits.

There are multiple factors in state and federal law to determine who is eligible, said Tasya Peterson, a DES spokeswoman.