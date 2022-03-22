Arizonans want to keep early voting, survey says

Nine out of every 10 registered voters want to keep Arizona's early voting option, a new statewide survey finds.

And if that figure seems familiar, it should: It comes close to matching the 89% of Arizonans who voted early in the 2020 election.

But there is strong sentiment about tightening up security, the poll by OH Predictive Insights also finds.

The online, opt-in poll of 753 registered voters conducted earlier this month comes as the Republican-controlled Senate Government Committee advanced a measure this week to kill virtually all early voting.

Under House Bill 2289, only those who are out of state, in the military or confined to hospitals would be entitled to vote by mail. Everyone else who wanted some say in election outcomes would have to show up at their local polling site.

Arizona has had some form of mail-in voting for a century, and no-excuse early voting since 1991.

Voters' familiarity and comfort with the process, which does not exist in many other states, was reflected in the survey. For example, those who have lived in Arizona for at least five years were among those who most like early voting.