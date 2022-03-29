Brnovich asks Cochise County prosecutor to investigate Hobbs

Hobbs said that required her to take the system offline to account for those new districts. The voter registration system — which determines if signers live within the districts of those they are supporting — cannot accommodate more than one set of maps. That means the system is not available for those running for Congress or the Legislature; it remains accessible for candidates seeking statewide office who are unaffected by redistricting.

As Hobbs was preparing to take it down, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright wrote to her warning that any move to do so would be "contrary to law.

The letter floated the possibility Hobbs could be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor — and jailed for up to 30 days and fined $500 — for knowingly refusing to perform a duty required under state election laws. Wright said the refusal to keep E-Qual online could even be a felony that carries a penalty of a year in state prison.

Hobbs, in turn, filed a lawsuit asking a court to block Brnovich from initiating any prosecution.