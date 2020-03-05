In wake of virus, ASU issues travel warning days before spring break
  • Updated
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears

FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. As concerns about China’s virus outbreak spread, universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs. One diagnosis was confirmed at ASU and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, which said the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan.

 Matt York

TEMPE — Arizona State University students and staff are being urged to avoid travel to countries with a high number of coronavirus cases over spring break.

University President Michael Crow released a statement Thursday, just a few days before the start of the school's week-long hiatus. Crow reiterated that U.S. health officials consider China, Iran, Italy and South Korea high-risk areas for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also deems Japan and Hong Kong as a risk.

Crow says anyone who travels from those countries must undergo a two-week self-quarantine at home or at an off-campus residence. However, nobody is officially enforcing such quarantines.

Crow says the university can help students who may have a hard time with self-isolation for financial or other reasons.

A man in the ASU community was one of the first reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. He was released from isolation Feb. 21 after testing negative for the virus.

Nearly a dozen people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus. Most of the deaths occurred at a suburban Seattle nursing home.

