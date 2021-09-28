Judge blocks new Arizona abortion law

It starts with the definition of a "genetic abnormality" which the judge called "squishy."

More problematic, the judge said, is that it makes it a crime for doctors to perform an abortion if the woman's sole reason is that genetic defect.

"At what point can a doctor be deemed to 'know' or 'believe' what is in the mind of a patient?" Rayes wrote. And then there's the question of what happens if that defect is just one reason a woman seeks an abortion.

"The decision to terminate a pregnancy is a complex one, and often is motivated by a variety of considerations, some of which are inextricably intertwined with the detection of a fetal genetic abnormality," he said.

"For example, patients sometimes report that they are terminating a pregnancy because they lack the financial, emotional, family, or community support to raise a child with special and sometimes challenging needs," Rayes continued. "If a doctor accepts money to finance such an abortion ... can that doctor face felony prosecution or a civil lawsuit?"

Rayes acknowledged that, strictly speaking, the law is not a ban on such procedures. That's because a woman, denied an abortion after telling a doctor her reason, is free to seek another provider and keep her reason secret, or lie about it.