Judge says procedures can't be kept secret in Arizona election audit

Legislative trust

Even if there are questions about the how the audit is being conducted there's no need for judicial intervention, Langhofer said.

"The Legislature can be trusted to handle its affairs responsibly,'' he told Martin. "We have to trust the Legislature will act responsibly.''

Gaona countered: "I think that ship has long since sailed. There is no trust currently in the Legislature. And if the idea here is, as President Fann has repeatedly urged, is that this was to be a transparent process, one that would be fair and that we could all trust of the results of, then the simple thing for them to do is to release these policies and procedures for public scrutiny.''

The taxpayer-funded audit, and the promised protections of ballot security, shouldn't be shielded from public scrutiny, he added.

Judge's finding

The judge said there's no legal basis for Langhofer's arguments.

He said one constitutional provision cited by Langhofer does protect lawmakers from "civil process'' — having to be hauled into court — during the legislative session. But that does not extend to others, even if they are working under contract for the Senate, Martin said.