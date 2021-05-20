Lawmakers reject penalties for Ariz. businesses that refuse unvaccinated patrons

But Shope said language in HB 2190 extending it to businesses goes too far.

"I believe in private property rights,'' Shope said. "I believe in the rights of the sole proprietor, the barber who may be immunocompromised who cannot get a vaccine who would just want to put a sign up in the front of their shop.''

With Shope unlikely to fold, that leaves Roberts to instead try to appeal to Senate Democrats.

Roberts said after the vote he is hoping to convince some to see this as a matter of individual civil rights. Even the American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concerns about a "vaccine passport'' that people might be forced to show, he noted.

The vote put many Republicans, who have tended to be champions of the rights of businesses, in the position of having to argue that there is a more important consideration.

"I think it's really important that we understand that there's a difference between business rights and personal rights,'' said Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa.

For example, she said, a business can deny entry to someone without shoes. But Townsend said that's designed to protect the business from liability should a patron cut her or his feet.