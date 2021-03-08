Lawyer to Arizona GOP lawmakers: Defamation case could uncover Capitol riot details

PHOENIX — The attorney for a Yuma lawmaker issued a warning Monday to Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern: Withdraw your "utterly meritless" and "obviously baseless" lawsuit or be forced to surrender everything you have showing your role in the Capitol riots.

In a letter to the attorneys for the pair, David Bodney said the litigation against Democratic Rep. Charlene Fernandez fails on multiple levels. It starts with the fact Finchem and Kern are public figures, meaning the only way to maintain a lawsuit is to provide that anything she said in a letter about them to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice was knowingly false or done with conscious disregard for the truth.

Bodney said Finchem and Kern can't overcome that legal burden in the lawsuit he filed against her — and only her — alleging she libeled him in asking federal agencies to investigate his activities before and during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

"While the complaint attempts to raise a series of irrelevant, tinfoil-hat conspiracies about the 2020 election that have been thoroughly, repeatedly and officially debunked, the gist of the Jan. 12 letter — that your clients were present at the Capitol riot and actively encourage the mob — are true," Bodney wrote.