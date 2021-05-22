Maricopa takes steps to possibly sue over Senate election audit

Adel's letter also said, "We have reason to believe that this audit is not being done in accordance with Arizona law."

She did not spell out exactly what the county officials believe is illegal. But such a claim would lead to another lawsuit between the county and the state.

Earlier litigation concerned whether the Senate had a right to subpoena the ballots and voting equipment. A judge eventually concluded that the Legislature has broad powers to demand pretty much whatever it wants.

But a claim of impropriety or illegality in how all this is being conducted would require a judge to take a closer look at exactly how the Senate — and its hired contractors — have been handling the ballots and equipment.

There also could be a financial component to any litigation. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said last week that the decision by the Senate to turn the county's voting equipment over to the outside contractors makes those machines unusable for future elections.

Fann had only a brief comment on the Adel's demand letter. "Boy, they really don't want us to finish this audit,'' she said.