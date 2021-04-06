Voting rights groups: Tactics in Arizona election audit are illegal, intimidating

“A combination of phone calls and physical canvassing may be utilized to collect information of whether the individual voted in the election,” the scope of work document says, though it promises voters will not be asked to disclose who they supported.

Jared Davidson, counsel for Project Democracy, one of the groups challenging the audit plan, said there is a crucial — and legal — difference between what is done by political interest groups and what Cyber Ninjas is doing.

“Political canvassing, encouraging people to go out and vote in your community, that is not intimidating,” Davidson said. “But having an arm of the government, in this case a contractor with the Senate, going out and interrogating voters under the implication that there’s somehow been illegality is absolutely intimidating.”

Another attorney for the critics of the audit contract, Roopali Desai, said the company is doing this at the direction of the Senate. “So you have a group that’s acting under color of state law … going door to door, interrogating voters about their voting conduct,” she said.

She said that can have no purpose or effect other than to intimidate voters by having them believe they are somehow being investigated for their actions in casting a ballot, deterring them from going to the polls in the future.