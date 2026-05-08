Use of app raises questions that county attorney doesn't answer

Miller denied to the Phoenix New Times in January that he used Signal. But during an interview with The Republic that same month, he said something else.

“We use Signal,” he said.

Signal, he said, became the easiest method to share photos among staff. As an example, he mentioned photos of a speaking engagement in Sun City. His staff would also discuss how to caption that photo to post on social media.

“That’s the type of information we discuss in Signal,” he said. “Drafts back and forth.”

Miller said that some of that discussion “could be public record.”

He said The Republic could see such discussions of photo captions or headlines through a public records request.

“If you want to see a draft of a headline, we could provide a draft of a headline,” he said.

Though, he said, much of what was discussed ended up online and “was already in the public square.”

The Republic filed a public records request asking for any messages shared over Signal by employees of the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

When that request was fulfilled in April, it contained messages retrieved from the phone of one person: William Wallace, the chief deputy county attorney.

A message from the county accompanying the release of the messages said that only Wallace used Signal.