Elisha Rosenkranz was appreciative of their long relationship.

“We made it all the way to our 21st anniversary, and it was the best one yet,” Elisha Rosenkranz said. “Together, we created three amazing kids who are the perfect mix of both of our crazy, and I love every bit of them. Each of them carries a part of you, and that makes them even more special to me.”

She added, “Thank you for every adventure, every meal, every laugh, and every hug. Most of all, thank you for giving me the love of a lifetime.”

Giusti was described by his family as a ‘real-life superhero’

Giusti, a chiropractor, “poured himself into helping others and brought tremendous energy to everything he loved,” Barricks' statement said.

“He was an avid runner, loved fast cars and was a passionate fan of comic books and their legendary heroes,” Barricks said. “But among all the roles John carried, his family says his favorite was being a father.”

His family described him as a “real-life superhero,” Barricks said.

His longtime dream was to explore the Grand Canyon.

“To the community, he was a gifted healer. To his friends, a powerhouse of life. To his daughters, he was their ultimate hero. To me, he was my whole world,” Janet Giusti, his wife, said in the statement.

Chiropractic offices as far as away as Greenwich, New York, have also participated in fundraising efforts by promising to match every donation that's made.

Smith’s family holds back tears as they address the public