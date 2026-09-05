“I’m not like that,” Sinema testified in August. “When the opportunity presented itself, and when Mr. Ammel approached me, we had sex.”

Weeks later, the judge sided with Heather Ammel in his ruling Friday and allowed the case to continue.

Heather Ammel presented the court with text messages exchanged by Sinema and Matthew Ammel to establish their relationship and prove the case could be handled in the state.

The text messages included conversations about former President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, a Depeche Mode concert in Italy and plans to watch a Netflix documentary on MDMA.

In another message, Sinema told Matthew Ammel she was “putting my hand on your heart.”

“These messages, considered together, show Ms. Sinema building and furthering a romantic relationship with Mr. Ammel — invading the marriage not just while he was away on trips with her but while he was home with his family in North Carolina,” the judge wrote.

Now the case can continue in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, the judge ruled. President Donald Trump, a Republican, appointed Bragdon to the bench in 2025.

“To the extent Ms. Sinema suggests her relationship with Mr. Ammel was a fleeting sex-only relationship, later conduct undermines this claim,” the judge wrote.