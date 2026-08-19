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The woman suing Kyrsten Sinema felt “powerless” when the former U.S. senator from Arizona took an interest in her husband, she said during courtroom testimony in the “homewrecker” case.

Sinema faced the ex-wife of her lover and former bodyguard Wednesday in a North Carolina courtroom.

Heather Ammel is using a rare “homewrecker” law to sue Sinema for allegedly breaking up her 14-year marriage to Matthew Ammel, who served as Sinema’s bodyguard when she was in the Senate.

The evidentiary court hearing drew the New York Post and Daily Mail tabloids to Winston-Salem. Heather Ammel filed a civil suit against Sinema using North Carolina’s uncommon “alienation of affection” law, which allows a spouse to sue another person for breaking up their marriage.

Sinema, who is not married, admitted to having a coast-to-coast sexual affair with Matthew Ammel during her final year in the U.S. Senate. However, she argued that the affair did not happen in North Carolina, so the case should be tossed.

Both women testified in court. A judge is weighing Sinema’s request to dismiss the suit.

According to the Daily Mail, Heather Ammel told the judge that Sinema took advantage of Matthew Ammel when he joined her staff after leaving the Army in 2022. Sinema began asking him deep questions during a trip they took to Napa, California, in 2023.