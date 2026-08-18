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A new study has ranked Arizona as one of the worst states to move to for two years in a row, largely due to what it calls a poor quality of life.

The study conducted by Consumer Affairs analyzed the best states to move to in the United States, putting Arizona at the bottom of the list.

Before Arizonans get too defensive about the Grand Canyon State, Consumer Affairs used factors such as affordability, safety, economic strength and education to measure each state, leaving out factors like entertainment, retirement benefits and other considerations that may be important to people living here.

Popular states such as California and New York also landed at the bottom of the list due to their lack of affordability, even though they both have some of the best health care and education in the nation, Consumer Affairs noted.

Here's why the study says you shouldn't move to Arizona. Do you agree?

Why you shouldn't move to Arizona

Arizona ranked No. 10 out of the worst states to move to, scoring especially poorly in quality of life.

Quality of life was measured by the state's Social Progress Index, average air quality, weather, environmental protection and number of national parks. Due to Arizona's extreme summers and Phoenix's consistently poor air quality, it's easy to see why Arizona ranked No. 44 in quality of life out of 50 states, even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most popular national parks in the nation.

However, Arizona also ranked poorly in other categories, sitting at No. 42 in health care and education, No. 41 in safety and No. 34 in affordability out of 50 states.