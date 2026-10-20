"This phrasing thus leaves the department discretion to determine how frequently to conduct reviews,'' Cattani wrote.

Attorney general disagreed

Of note is that conclusion hasn't been shared by Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Three years ago, before the environmentalists' lawsuit was filed, she wrote to ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke pointing out the requirements in the law. Mayes chided the lack of action by the department to even look at the basin, one of the most environmentally fragile in the state, where the riparian area that supports multiple species has been affected by groundwater pumping.

"Two studies of a single basin in a 40-year period does not satisfy the statutory duty to periodically review 'all areas which are not included within an active management area,' '' Mayes wrote, quoting from the law. "If you believe that ADWR has been unable to comply with the statutory requirement, please let me know why ADWR (has) been unable to do so.''

That letter drew a sharp reaction, not from Bushatzke but from Hobbs.

"In the future, I invite you to teach out to me or my staff directly regarding suggestions or concerns that you might have about an agency that I oversee,'' the governor responded to Mayes, her fellow Democratic elected official. Hobbs said if Mayes has a disagreement with any agency policy "you are most welcome to convey such disagreement directly to my office.''

An aide to Mayes said Monday that, given the decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the lower court ruling, there is a need for legislators to update the definition of "periodically'' in the statute.