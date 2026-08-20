"We know there are many questions about the accusations against these two officers, and we understand community concern," Giordano said. "Those questions matter, and they deserve answers."

But the chief said investigators needed time to conduct a thorough investigation, and he had "full confidence" they would find the truth.

Giordano promised he would hold his officers fully accountable if wrongdoing were found.

"I have emphasized to our officers that every interaction, every decision and every moment of service shapes how the community sees us and we're accountable to you," Giordano said. "This case is a priority, and we will share updates as they become available."

Police union president's comments

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released an earlier statement Wednesday highlighting that the officers under investigation were presumed innocent until proven otherwise and entitled to due process and that an investigation alone was not a conviction.

"We will not participate in a rush to judgment before all the facts are known," PLEA President Darrell Kriplean said in a statement.

PLEA represents the department's rank-and-file officers.

But if the investigation ultimately uncovered credible evidence that the officers broke the law and the public's trust, the union would not defend or excuse their actions, Kriplean said.