PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano addressed allegations against two officers accused of terrorizing a couple during a violent traffic stop.
"The allegations are serious, and they do not reflect the standard we expect or the values the public deserves," Giordano said in a brief video the department posted to social media. "The actions of a few should never define an entire department."
Giordano's statement was posted two days after the department publicly acknowledged the incident.
The couple described two men who weren't in the official uniform normally worn by police officers forcing their way into the vehicle and attacking them with fists and a stun gun without providing a reason behind the stop, according to a Tempe police report.
The encounter between the couple and the men in what looked like a law enforcement vehicle was described in a 12-page report that suggested the couple were victims of multiple crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer.
People are also reading…
Two Phoenix police officers recently were placed on administrative leave on suspicion of failing to document their use of force or activate their body cameras during a traffic stop, Cmdr. Mercedes Fortune said in a previous statement.
The officers were not named.
If investigators find misconduct
The department would hold any officers who engaged in crime or misconduct accountable, Giordano said. He noted the vast majority of police officers uphold their oath, are professional and represent the department with honor.
Everyone in law enforcement has a responsibility to report behavior that undermines public trust or threatens professional standards, Giordano said.
"We know there are many questions about the accusations against these two officers, and we understand community concern," Giordano said. "Those questions matter, and they deserve answers."
But the chief said investigators needed time to conduct a thorough investigation, and he had "full confidence" they would find the truth.
Giordano promised he would hold his officers fully accountable if wrongdoing were found.
"I have emphasized to our officers that every interaction, every decision and every moment of service shapes how the community sees us and we're accountable to you," Giordano said. "This case is a priority, and we will share updates as they become available."
Police union president's comments
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released an earlier statement Wednesday highlighting that the officers under investigation were presumed innocent until proven otherwise and entitled to due process and that an investigation alone was not a conviction.
"We will not participate in a rush to judgment before all the facts are known," PLEA President Darrell Kriplean said in a statement.
PLEA represents the department's rank-and-file officers.
But if the investigation ultimately uncovered credible evidence that the officers broke the law and the public's trust, the union would not defend or excuse their actions, Kriplean said.
"The actions of an individual officer should never tarnish the reputation of the thousands of men and women who serve this community honorably every day," he said.