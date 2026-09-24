"But "feel free'' presents serious risks that defendants' marketing concealed or minimized,'' Mayes states in her lawsuit. That includes the failure to disclose what's actually in the product — particularly kratom.

"Defendants marketing describes 'feel free' as a "kava drink'' made with kava and 'other ancient plants,' '' Mayes said.

"Instead of mentioning kratom in its description of the the product, defendants deceptively hide its presence in the reference to 'other ancient plants,' '' she continued. "Describing 'feel free' as a kava drink is akin to describing a gin and tonic simply as tonic.''

What makes that omission important, the attorney general said, is that it fails to warn consumers of what consuming it can do.

"Kratom can produce opioid-like effects and carries risks including dependence, addiction, and withdrawal,'' according to the lawsuit, and also presents health risks, "particularly when consumed in concentrated amounts or in combination with other substances.''

And what's happening here, the attorney general said, is "feel free'' combines these two psychoactive ingredients "in an easy-to-consume, flavored shot marketed for regular use in Arizona.''

Mayes also said that the company has "represented or suggested'' that "feel free'' is safe "and comparable to familiar substances such as sugar or caffeine.'' And she said it also has been promoted as an alternative to alcohol, including to people seeking sobriety, "without adequately disclosing that they were substituting one substance presenting risks of dependence, addiction, and withdrawal for another.''

Then there's the packaging.