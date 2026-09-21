While the elected superintendent of public instruction has no oversight of academics, that person is in charge of administering the ESA program. The program has been beset by charges that money — particularly that given to parents who are schooling their children at home — has been misspent on items with no educational value.

Ruiz said part of the fault lies with Yee, who for the past eight years has been the state treasurer, in charge of the agency that handles financial administration of the program.

Yee countered the treasurer role does not include any day-to-day operation of the ESA program, which she said belongs to whoever is the superintendent of public instruction. Currently, that is Republican Tom Horne. He sought reelection but was defeated by Yee in the primary election this summer.

Ruiz said that distinction is irrelevant. "You knew this was happening,'' she said to Yee. "You should have been shouting from the rooftops and protecting taxpayer dollars. And instead you stayed silent until it was time to run for office.''

When Yee announced her candidacy in 2025 — amid separate news reports of purchases of items as diverse as a $5,000 Rolex watch, a $24,000 golf simulator and a vasectomy kit with ESA dollars — she said the law that created ESAs limits the authority of whoever is state schools chief to overrule what a parent concludes is or is not an appropriate need for a child.

Only this year has Yee said she wants to create some sort of technology-based accountability system where an attempt to purchase a non-educational item would immediately trigger a "red flag'' at the time of purchase, rather than state officials having to try to recoup the money later.