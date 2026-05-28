For many people in the United States, the cuy, also known as guinea pig, is often associated with a small domestic pet.
But for Andean communities, especially in Peru, this animal represents something very different: an ancestral food, a dish for celebrations, and a source of protein that is part of the cultural identity of thousands of families.
In Phoenix, although not easy to find, cuy has made appearances in Peruvian shops and restaurants. At El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar, it is not a regular menu item, but it is offered on special occasions—usually about once a month.
At Los Andes Peruvian Cuisine, owner Carlos Urteaga explains that they do not offer cuy due to freshness concerns and high costs, as import expenses have impacted its availability in Arizona restaurants.
Mi Tienda Latina, located on 24th Street, previously sold frozen cuy for $35 per piece and later offered boxes of 18 units by special order. However, it has since discontinued sales due to high prices.
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In Peru, cuy is considered a highly nutritious food and an enduring tradition. The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation launched the campaign “Peru Eats Cuy” to promote its consumption and highlight its cultural, nutritional, and economic importance. The country also celebrates National Cuy Day on the second Friday of October to recognize its value in food security and agriculture.
Ancestral and nutritious food
Cuy meat is characterized by its high protein content and low fat levels. According to Peru’s Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, it contains 78.1% water, 19% protein, 1.6% fat, 1.2% minerals, and 0.1% total and available carbohydrates. The Peruvian government also highlights that it contains essential amino acids and fatty acids required for human nutrition.
For Carlos Urteaga, owner of Los Andes Peruvian Cuisine, that nutritional reputation is closely tied to traditional farming methods.
“Cuy is considered a superfood because of how it is fed. In Peru, cuy is fed almost exclusively alfalfa, which gives its meat a very high protein value,” Urteaga explained.
The restaurateur added that in Peru, some people recommend cuy to those going through delicate health conditions, such as anemia or intensive medical treatments, although its main value lies in its nutritional and cultural significance.
“They recommend eating it stewed or in soups because it’s extremely nutritious,” he said.
Peru’s Social Development Cooperation Fund also describes cuy as a food product of high nutritional value that contributes to food security in rural populations while also representing a business opportunity for families in the highlands and jungle regions.
So how do you cook guinea pig?
Guinea pig can be prepared in various ways: fried, stewed, in broth, with peanuts, in a Chinese-style box, or in a cylinder. In its most traditional form, many families season it simply to preserve the meat’s natural flavor.
Luly Olavarría, a Peruvian native of Chiclayo, recalled that in her family, the process is entirely homemade.
“I’ve never cooked it myself, but I’ve seen my parents cook it. They kill them themselves and skin them in hot water. Once they’re dead, they put them in hot water, skin them, season them, and fry them,” she explained.
Regarding seasoning, Olavarría said that in her region, not much seasoning is needed.
“Just salt, nothing else. Well, where I’m from, just salt. With just salt,” she said.
Urteaga agrees. For him, when the guinea pig is of good quality, it doesn’t need a complex marinade.
“Traditionally, the way it was eaten where I’m from, they just put salt on it; since it’s good meat, it doesn’t always need to be marinated that much to be enjoyed,” he explained.
There are also more elaborate preparations. Urteaga mentioned stewed guinea pig, guinea pig with peanuts, and fried guinea pig, the latter known for its crispiness.
“The way it’s most commonly eaten there is fried, like deep-fried, so it comes out crispy,” he said.
A dish for special occasions
Although it may come as a surprise in the United States, in Peru the guinea pig is not simply seen as a small animal served at the table. For many families, offering it to a guest is a sign of respect and hospitality.
“It’s not just that they’re offering you a little animal. Even in Peru, it’s expensive,” Urteaga explained. “They’re treating you to a feast. It’s like they’re giving you the best.”
The Peruvian government also recognizes its economic and social importance. According to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation, more than 800,000 Peruvian families are involved in the guinea pig production chain, an activity the government seeks to strengthen due to its impact on the local and family economy.
Foncodes, a program of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion in Peru, notes that guinea pig farming is a significant food and economic activity for rural families, especially in highland and jungle regions.
What does guinea pig taste like?
The taste of guinea pig is hard to describe for those who didn’t grow up eating it. For Urteaga, the meat falls somewhere between more familiar flavors.
“I think it’s somewhere between chicken and pork. It’s not strong. The meat is juicy. It’s not strong; it has a pleasant flavor,” he said.
Olavarria, while acknowledging its cultural significance, admits it’s not his favorite dish.
“Everyone in my family eats guinea pig, except me,” he said. “It’s tasty — I’m not going to tell you it isn’t — but seeing the animal there . . . you’re eating a guinea pig, a rat without a tail.”
Part of the viral impact is due to the fact that it is traditionally served whole. However, Urteaga explained that, with the growth of culinary tourism in Peru, some places have opted to serve it in pieces to make it more accessible to those unfamiliar with the dish.
“Nowadays, to avoid scaring people off—since Peru is already attracting a lot of tourists, especially for its cuisine—they serve it in pieces. But really, the original or traditional way is whole,” he explained.
Between pet and food, a cultural difference
In the United States, cuy is usually seen as a pet. In Peru, especially in Andean regions, its history is linked to family and festive consumption.
“For us, cuy is not a pet,” said Olivarria. “It’s like here, where they also have rabbits as pets. In Peru, people also eat rabbit.”
Urteaga believes that the difference lies in the food traditions of each country.
“I think they are traditions of each country,” he said. “In this case here, cuy is an animal that has been domesticated, let’s say, for consumption.”
This cultural difference explains why the dish can spark curiosity, rejection, or nostalgia, depending on who is looking at it. For some, it is a companion animal; for others, it is a food that evokes family, celebrations, and roots.
The challenge of finding fresh cuy in Arizona
Although in Phoenix there are Peruvian restaurants, Latin stores and butcher shops where cuy has occasionally been found, finding it fresh is complicated.
For Urteaga, that is precisely one of the reasons why he does not offer it at Los Andes Peruvian Cuisine: freshness and price.
“For me, buying a cuy should be something fresh, not something frozen,” said Urteaga. “From Peru to here, how long has it already been frozen? At least about two or three weeks.”
According to the restaurateur, freezing can affect the flavor and texture, especially for those who grew up eating fresh cuy in Peru.
“People who are from Peru and who know exactly how it tastes, yes, they can eat it, but the flavor for me is not the same. Frozen will dehydrate any cuy,” he added.
Urteaga also pointed out that price is another important factor, since investing around $30 dollars for a frozen piece does not necessarily mean enjoying the product as it would be in Peru.
“Spending $30 dollars on a cuy and not really taking advantage of it,” he said.
On the other hand, other Peruvian restaurants in Phoenix, such as El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar, no longer have it as a fixed item on the menu, but they can offer it on occasion.
A dish connected to nostalgia
More than a gastronomic curiosity in Phoenix, its limited presence reflects both the nostalgia of those who seek to “eat something of their own” away from home and the challenge of keeping certain culinary traditions alive outside their place of origin.
As Urteaga summarized, when a Peruvian family offers cuy, they are not offering just any food: they are sharing something special.
“It’s like they are giving you the best, the most valuable thing they have,” he said.