“I think they are traditions of each country,” he said. “In this case here, cuy is an animal that has been domesticated, let’s say, for consumption.”

This cultural difference explains why the dish can spark curiosity, rejection, or nostalgia, depending on who is looking at it. For some, it is a companion animal; for others, it is a food that evokes family, celebrations, and roots.

The challenge of finding fresh cuy in Arizona

Although in Phoenix there are Peruvian restaurants, Latin stores and butcher shops where cuy has occasionally been found, finding it fresh is complicated.

For Urteaga, that is precisely one of the reasons why he does not offer it at Los Andes Peruvian Cuisine: freshness and price.

“For me, buying a cuy should be something fresh, not something frozen,” said Urteaga. “From Peru to here, how long has it already been frozen? At least about two or three weeks.”

According to the restaurateur, freezing can affect the flavor and texture, especially for those who grew up eating fresh cuy in Peru.

“People who are from Peru and who know exactly how it tastes, yes, they can eat it, but the flavor for me is not the same. Frozen will dehydrate any cuy,” he added.

Urteaga also pointed out that price is another important factor, since investing around $30 dollars for a frozen piece does not necessarily mean enjoying the product as it would be in Peru.

“Spending $30 dollars on a cuy and not really taking advantage of it,” he said.