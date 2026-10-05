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Eliminating animal-to-human contact is a priority for the Arizona State Fair this year.

After a major E. coli outbreak that hospitalized 13 children in 2025, the fair has chosen to cut a petting zoo from its offerings in 2026, instead focusing on its multiple exhibits to show off Arizona farm animals.

"The safety of everyone who comes to the Arizona State Fair is our priority," State Fair spokesperson Brianda Martinez said. "While livestock exhibits and agricultural education are the heart of the State Fair, we are taking precautions by eliminating as many human-animal contact points as possible for our guests this season.

"We will have farm animals for our guests to observe from a distance, but we will not have a petting zoo this year."

In addition to the petting zoo being removed, strollers and wagons will not be allowed inside the State Fair barns. The fair is encouraging guests to practice good hand hygiene and to avoid touching their eyes, noses, and mouths while in the animal exhibit area, Martinez said.

The State Fair's website had previously advertised that baby animals from Kerr's Farm Tours would be featured in the agricultural center. Martinez also said the fair would feature Kerr's Farm Tours to promote "Arizona’s agricultural roots," saying visitors would be able to get up close to "adorable baby cows, turkeys, sheep, goats, and chicks."

But after a nearly 40-year partnership, Kerr's Farm Tours is no longer at the fair.