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A woman killed alongside her husband and two children in a car crash on Sept. 7 was remembered as “a true pillar and leader.”

Kiah Jae Begaye, 26, Giovanni Uballe Huerta, 26, and their two children, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, were traveling along State Route 260 near Heber when a pickup collided head-on, killing all four on Sept. 7.

The driver of the pickup, Jesse David Lovato, 21, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. The other two occupants in the truck were a 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman who were transported to a Phoenix hospital. Neither passenger has been identified as of Sept. 11.

Now, the Black Girl Brown Girl Collective, where Begaye worked, remembered her and her impact with the organization.

The Black Girl Brown Girl Collective is a Phoenix-based nonprofit focused on “closing the gaps in art for women — particularly women of color — by expanding economic opportunities and increasing visibility through platforms, education, and cultural events.”

The Collective responded in writing to questions via email and declined to identify a group spokesperson. Begaye’s family declined to speak with The Arizona Republic.

Begaye, Huerta and their children would be “severely missed,” and the group was working to find “a proper way to honor her because she is, and always will be, an integral part of our community,” the nonprofit stated.

Begaye was brought on in 2023 to teach a tote-making workshop to 30 women.