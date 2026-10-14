For one acre or less of land, 20 days' notice is expected.

30 days notice is required for land that's more than one acre but less than 40 acres.

60 days' notice is expected for land of over 40 acres or more.

What happens to the plant after it's removed can still get you into legal trouble. Removal of the plant from private property by the owner is legal after proper notice, but if the plant is being sold or given away, then further permits are required from the Department of Agriculture.

Can I remove a saguaro that fell in my yard?

The law does not protect cactus skeletons and dead plant material, so if a plant is visibly dead, then there is no need to submit a notice of intent regardless of the size of the land or land ownership.

However, the Arizona Department of Agriculture also stated in an email, "The guidance does not treat storm damage alone as automatically eliminating the notice requirement." Meaning that simply because there was damage to the cactus from a storm does not always mean a notice of intent is not required.

As stated, if you own a home on less than 10 acres of land, a notice of intent is not required regardless of if the cactus has fallen or you simply want it removed.

For case-by-case clarification on storm damage to saguaro cactus, call the Arizona Department of Native Plant Enforcement: 602-364-0907.

Is it illegal to take a saguaro from the desert?

Yes, it is illegal to remove the saguaro cactus or any protected native plant from any public or government land.