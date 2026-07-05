Find help

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, self-harm, or struggling with mental health, resources are available. Services in Arizona include the following:

• Dial 2-1-1 to reach 211 Arizona.

• Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 — dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

• Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish.