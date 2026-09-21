Transitional and permanent water points also provide water storage containers and disinfection tablets, as needed, to residents of homes without piped water.

Ingram said they began collecting water data in 2003 and, by 2017–18, she and her students started to collaborate with the University of New Mexico.

"We decided it would be really useful to the Navajo Nation to combine as many data sets as we could so that this map could be built," said Ingram. "There were people who do the mapping work at University New Mexico, but they, of course, need the information. Then COVID hit in 2020, and the mapping became even more important because now people had to go through lockdowns on the weekends and curfews in the evening."

When COVID-19 hit the Navajo Nation in March 2020, tribal officials imposed evening curfews and 57-hour weekend lockdowns to try to contain the spread. It became clear the Navajo Nation had been hit hard by COVID due to the lack of running water.

In 2020, the Indian Health Service identified approximately 9,650 homes on the Navajo Nation without piped water in their homes. There are an estimated 37,000 people without water, or about 20% of the Navajo Nation population.

NTUA reports that 30% of Navajo Nation homes lack access to piped water service. Occupants of these homes likely rely on hauled water as their primary source of water.

Ingram said historical information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped, but it was old information. The collaboration and support from local communities had the greatest impact on the mapping development.