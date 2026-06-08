The Mount Graham red squirrel weighs just half a pound and measures about 14 inches in length, including its long fluffy tail. It was thought to be extinct in the 1950s, but the animal was found again in small numbers in the 1970s. It was listed as endangered in 1987 with an estimated population of less than 400.

Its numbers peaked at about 550 in the late 1990s, then plummeted to just 35 after the lightning-sparked Frye Fire in 2017 burned through 48,000 acres of the Pinaleño Mountains, 150 miles east of Tucson.

The population has since rebounded to 232, according to the latest estimate by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Coronado National Forest and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The squirrels depend on a habitat of mixed conifer and spruce-fir forest, where large, cone-bearing trees provide food and nesting sites but can take 40 years or more to reach productive age.

Threats to its survival include habitat loss and fragmentation from wildfires, insect outbreaks and other impacts of climate change, human development, predation and competition from non-native Abert’s squirrels.

The Tucson-based environmental group Center for Biological Diversity has called the squirrel "the most endangered terrestrial animal in the United States," after a significant portion of its critical habitat burned or was disturbed for the construction of three research telescopes atop Mount Graham.