About 15,000 people, many waiting in 100-degree heat, came to the Capitol throughout that day to honor John McCain, The Republic reported at the time.

“Thank you,” Doug said as he shook hands with the public, according to The Republic. “Long day.”

Days later, at the U.S. Capitol, Doug gave his father a quieter goodbye. He walked up to John McCain’s flag-draped casket and knocked out the rhythm of “Shave and a Haircut,” The Republic reported.

The gesture was never fully explained publicly. But the rhythm had deep meaning in John McCain’s life as a prisoner of war.

In his memoir, McCain wrote that prisoners used a tap system to communicate, and that they began tap conversations with the “Shave and a Haircut” rhythm, a two-tap response meant the coast was clear.

Eldest son in a family shaped by service

Doug McCain was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida, and grew up in Jacksonville, where he surfed and played baseball and soccer, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Florida's Jacksonville Episcopal High School in 1977. He attended the University of Virginia, where he studied systems engineering, participated in Navy ROTC and met Ashley Jardine, his future wife, according to his obituary.

After graduating in 1982, McCain joined the Navy and flew A-6 Intruders for six years before beginning a career with American Airlines, where he went on to become a captain, the obituary said.

Doug was one of three children from John McCain’s first marriage to Carol Shepp McCain.