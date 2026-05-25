Douglas "Doug" Shepp McCain, the eldest son of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who followed his father into naval aviation before becoming an American Airlines captain, died May 20. He was 66.
Doug McCain spent much of his life outside the political spotlight that followed his father for decades, building his own career in aviation while remaining part of one of Arizona’s most recognizable public families.
Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow and Doug McCain’s stepmother, wrote on Instagram that "comfort is knowing he is with his Dad now."
Meghan McCain, his stepsister, wrote on social media that she was “deeply saddened” by his sudden death.
The McCain Institute announced Doug McCain’s death on May 23, extending condolences to the family and calling him “a patriot and friend." The institute noted that Doug McCain, like his father, served as a Navy pilot.
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An obituary published by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments said McCain died suddenly and did not list a cause of death.
A private life, public moments
John McCain, who was elected to serve Arizona in the Senate six times and was the 2008 Republican nominee for president, told the New York Times that he tried to keep his children out of politics.
“I’d like them to have their own lives,” McCain told the Times.
Still, some of the McCain children came together publicly after their father died in 2018 from brain cancer.
Doug McCain, Sidney McCain, John “Jack” McCain and Jimmy McCain visited the Arizona Capitol on an August night in Phoenix to greet people waiting in line to pay respects as John McCain lay in state.
About 15,000 people, many waiting in 100-degree heat, came to the Capitol throughout that day to honor John McCain, The Republic reported at the time.
“Thank you,” Doug said as he shook hands with the public, according to The Republic. “Long day.”
Days later, at the U.S. Capitol, Doug gave his father a quieter goodbye. He walked up to John McCain’s flag-draped casket and knocked out the rhythm of “Shave and a Haircut,” The Republic reported.
The gesture was never fully explained publicly. But the rhythm had deep meaning in John McCain’s life as a prisoner of war.
In his memoir, McCain wrote that prisoners used a tap system to communicate, and that they began tap conversations with the “Shave and a Haircut” rhythm, a two-tap response meant the coast was clear.
Eldest son in a family shaped by service
Doug McCain was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida, and grew up in Jacksonville, where he surfed and played baseball and soccer, according to his obituary.
He graduated from Florida's Jacksonville Episcopal High School in 1977. He attended the University of Virginia, where he studied systems engineering, participated in Navy ROTC and met Ashley Jardine, his future wife, according to his obituary.
After graduating in 1982, McCain joined the Navy and flew A-6 Intruders for six years before beginning a career with American Airlines, where he went on to become a captain, the obituary said.
Doug was one of three children from John McCain’s first marriage to Carol Shepp McCain.
John McCain adopted Carol’s two sons, Doug and Andrew, after the couple married in 1965, and the couple later had a daughter, Sidney, The Republic previously reported.
John McCain was sent to Vietnam shortly after the family formed. He was shot down over Vietnam in October 1967, captured and held as a prisoner of war for nearly six years, according to prior Republic coverage.
Doug McCain later described a childhood in which discipline and independence went together.
“I kind of figured out pretty quick in high school if you make good grades and play sports and were willing to follow a few basic rules you can pretty much do what you want,” he told the New York Times in 2007.
Family and friends pay tribute
Doug McCain’s obituary described him as a loyal friend, a devoted son, a loving father to Caroline and Shepp and a grandfather who had recently found joy in his grandson, Teddy.
Meghan McCain remembered her stepbrother on social media as “a truly wonderful, joyful man” who supported her throughout her life.
“He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room,” she wrote. “I will cherish our memories together," she added.
Doug McCain is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ashley Jardine McCain, daughter Caroline McCain Hendrickson, son Douglas Shepp McCain Jr. and grandson Teddy.
He is also survived by his mother, Carol Shepp McCain, brother Andy McCain, sister Sidney McCain, stepmother Cindy McCain and stepsiblings Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget, according to the obituary.
He was predeceased by his adoptive father, John McCain, his biological father, Alasdair Swanson, and his Labrador, Luke, according to the obituary.
Memorial planned in Virginia Beach
Private services will be held for the family, the obituary said.
A memorial gathering was scheduled for May 30 at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, people consider donations in Doug McCain’s name to Jacksonville Episcopal High School, the University of Virginia or a charity of their choice, according to his obituary.
Arizona politicians react
Arizona political figures shared condolences for the McCain family after Doug McCain’s death.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wrote on X that Doug McCain “carried forward a legacy of service, strength, and devotion to family that meant so much to so many."
“We’re keeping all who loved him in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Hobbs added.
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also running for Arizona governor, wrote on X that his prayers were with the family “as they grieve the loss of Douglas — a son, brother, husband, father, and friend.”
“We appreciate his service to our great nation and hope his memory is cherished by all who loved him,” Biggs wrote.
U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., wrote on X that he and his wife, Laura, extended their “deepest condolences” to the McCain family.
“Our prayers are with his wife, Ashley, his children, Caroline and Shepp, during this incredibly difficult time,” Ciscomani wrote.
Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen reposted Biggs’ message and wrote that he had lost his own sister several years ago. “Prayers and condolences to the McCain family during this time,” Petersen wrote.
The Arizona Senate Democratic Caucus wrote that its members were saddened to learn of Doug McCain’s death and that they honored “his service to our nation.”