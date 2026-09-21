AgTech has a scale on-site that used to weigh harvested hay to avoid transporting it out of the property, but seems to be missing documentation for it, said Stuart Kimball, a legal counsel for the company. That was one of the alleged violations.

“The only thing that actually has some legitimate teeth is that we didn't file this paperwork,” he said. The lease agreement, however, requires the agency to raise the concern and give the company 45 days to solve it to avoid being in breach of contract, he added.

“That's not what was done. A decision was made to go out there and take away people's existing property rights as well as their valid business interests without any time to look at the law or the facts,” Kimball told The Republic.

“And that is absolutely problematic for anybody.”

Issue on the 'back burner' for years

The land where AgTech operates today has been used for biosolid applications for nearly half a century. The Arizona-based business was founded in 1976 by Kenny Evans, and later purchased by the Magan family, which runs it from Fresno, Calif.

Over the years, more people have moved to the Yuma Mesa, San Luis and Somerton, and streets neighboring the AgTech operation have become a key interstate route.

Driving behind biosolid-carrying trucks was part of the day-to-day routine for Woodman, who began working in farming in the early 2000s, but he said that in the past 15 years or so, the number of trucks and flies has been increasing. He and other growers have been concerned about AgTech’s operation for a long time, Woodman said. He had never engaged in an issue with this level of activism.