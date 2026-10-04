The ringing of a Scottsdale home's doorbell escalated to a shooting that left a salesman hospitalized and the homeowner jailed.
Patrick Joseph McBride, 80, was indicted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony offense, in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting, according to court records.
McBride told police he shot a man, identified by police as a door-to-door window washing service salesman, whom he told to leave the gated community in the area of Hawknest and Pima roads, charging documents said.
The shooting happened when McBride saw the salesman approaching him on a Segway as the salesman's arm was raised with a cell phone in hand, he told police, according to court documents.
"He shouldn't be in this neighborhood, he made a move at me," McBride told police, according to charging documents that also said the suspect, who served in the U.S. Air Force, had described himself as being skilled with firearms.
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McBride told police he and his wife had gone searching for the man who rang his doorbell, court documents said. After shooting the man, McBride said he instructed his wife to call an ambulance, the documents added.
The salesman was found injured by McBride's wife, who called police, according to the documents. The wife told police she came upon the victim as she returned from visiting a friend in the neighborhood, court documents said.
Police found the victim lying in the street, face down with a gunshot wound to his lower right back as McBride's wife placed towels on him, according to court documents. The salesman told police he left McBride's home upon being ordered to do so, only returning when he went searching for his lost wallet, the court documents said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and could not feel his legs, according to charging documents.
Juan Hoffman was identified as the shooting victim on a GoFundMe page titled "Help Juan Get Back on His Feet." The page described Hoffman as an athlete who initially lost his ability to move from the waist down but has since gained feeling in his legs and lower-limb mobility. He remained hospitalized and will be transferred out to start physical rehabilitation to walk again, leaving him unable to work to pay his medical expenses, according to the GoFundMe page on Oct. 1.
Hoffman "has spent his whole life moving, competing, and pushing his body to its limits," the fundraiser's description read.
McBride was taken into custody at his home, according to court documents. A grand jury indictment for McBride came Sept. 29, and he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Oct. 1, according to court records. As of Oct. 1, McBride was not listed as being in custody by county jail records.