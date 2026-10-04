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The ringing of a Scottsdale home's doorbell escalated to a shooting that left a salesman hospitalized and the homeowner jailed.

Patrick Joseph McBride, 80, was indicted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony offense, in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting, according to court records.

McBride told police he shot a man, identified by police as a door-to-door window washing service salesman, whom he told to leave the gated community in the area of Hawknest and Pima roads, charging documents said.

The shooting happened when McBride saw the salesman approaching him on a Segway as the salesman's arm was raised with a cell phone in hand, he told police, according to court documents.

"He shouldn't be in this neighborhood, he made a move at me," McBride told police, according to charging documents that also said the suspect, who served in the U.S. Air Force, had described himself as being skilled with firearms.

McBride told police he and his wife had gone searching for the man who rang his doorbell, court documents said. After shooting the man, McBride said he instructed his wife to call an ambulance, the documents added.

The salesman was found injured by McBride's wife, who called police, according to the documents. The wife told police she came upon the victim as she returned from visiting a friend in the neighborhood, court documents said.