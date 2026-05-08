If you’re a Latino living in the United States, Mother’s Day or Día de las Madres often comes with a cultural bonus: You may celebrate it twice. Once on May 10, the fixed date traditionally observed in many Latin American countries, and again on the second Sunday of May, the date recognized in the United States.
In 2026, a rare calendar alignment brings both celebrations together on the same day, Sunday, May 10. But that overlap is the exception, not the rule. Most years, the two observances are about a week apart, giving many Latino families in the U.S. a chance to honor mothers on both cultural calendars.
This dual celebration isn’t accidental or recent. It’s rooted in history, shaped by tradition, faith, and migration — and it reflects life lived between two cultures, with one foot on each side of the border.
What is the origin of Mother’s Day?
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The origins of Mother’s Day date back to the Egyptian empire, where honors were paid to the goddess Isis, considered the mother of the pharaohs and protector of the people.
In ancient Greece, the goddess Rhea was honored, credited with the gifts of motherhood and fertility. Meanwhile, in Rome, celebrations were held for Cybele, the mother goddess.
When is 'Día de las Madres'?
Every year, 'Día de las Madres' is celebrated on May 10 in Mexico. This year, it falls on a Sunday.
According to researchers from Mexico’s National Council for Culture and the Arts, the celebration began in 1922. May was chosen because it is the month dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and the 10th because, at that time, payments were made in 10‑day periods.
The first Día de las Madres in Mexico was celebrated in Oaxaca in 1913, when the wife of a Methodist presbyter read a magazine about the celebration and decided to revive the idea.
Mexico was the first Latin American country to adopt this commemoration, and on May 10, 1949, a large sculpture honoring mothers was inaugurated in the nation’s capital.
When is Mother’s Day in the United States?
Mother’s Day in the United States is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, the celebration coincides with the Mexican date, Sunday, May 10.
In 1908, Ann Marie Jarvis, inspired by her mother of the same name, campaigned for the establishment of a day to honor those who give life. She proposed the second Sunday of May for the celebration.
In 1914, the holiday was officially approved and declared a national holiday by the U.S. Congress and President Woodrow Wilson. Later, around 40 countries adopted the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day.
Why is Mother’s Day celebrated in Mexico?
The celebration in Mexico arose at the initiative of journalist Rafael Alducín, director of the newspaper Excélsior, on April 13, 1922, when he promoted the importance of honoring mothers.
The proposal originally came from José Vasconcelos, secretary of education under the presidency, and was later supported by the Catholic Episcopate and members of the Mexican Red Cross.
Why May 10?
In Mexico, this day in May was chosen in keeping with the tradition of dedicating the month to the Virgin Mary. In earlier times, May was dedicated to Artemis, the goddess of fertility — something similar occurred in ancient Rome.
Over time, May and devotion to Mary merged, giving rise to special daily devotions throughout the entire month.
Since Mexico is a deeply Catholic country and the Virgin Mary is a central symbol, May 10 was chosen to celebrate all mothers because of the date’s prominence and significance. In 1949, the proposal to erect a major monument honoring mothers was realized; it is located at the Jardín del Arte in Mexico City.