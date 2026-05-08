If you’re a Latino living in the United States, Mother’s Day or Día de las Madres often comes with a cultural bonus: You may celebrate it twice. Once on May 10, the fixed date traditionally observed in many Latin American countries, and again on the second Sunday of May, the date recognized in the United States.

In 2026, a rare calendar alignment brings both celebrations together on the same day, Sunday, May 10. But that overlap is the exception, not the rule. Most years, the two observances are about a week apart, giving many Latino families in the U.S. a chance to honor mothers on both cultural calendars.

This dual celebration isn’t accidental or recent. It’s rooted in history, shaped by tradition, faith, and migration — and it reflects life lived between two cultures, with one foot on each side of the border.

What is the origin of Mother’s Day?

The origins of Mother’s Day date back to the Egyptian empire, where honors were paid to the goddess Isis, considered the mother of the pharaohs and protector of the people.

In ancient Greece, the goddess Rhea was honored, credited with the gifts of motherhood and fertility. Meanwhile, in Rome, celebrations were held for Cybele, the mother goddess.

When is 'Día de las Madres'?

Every year, 'Día de las Madres' is celebrated on May 10 in Mexico. This year, it falls on a Sunday.