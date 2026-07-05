For now, there is nothing Arizonans need to do, AHCCCS officials say, except to keep their contact information current on Health-e-Arizona Plus; respond if AHCCCS or your health plan reaches out to you; and watch for official updates from AHCCCS, not third parties.

The changes won't hit all affected enrollees at once

Annual AHCCCS renewals (also known as redeterminations) happen on a rolling basis, and that's how the twice-annual renewals and work requirements will be handled, too, Kramer said.

"If they were redetermined last Jan. 1 they will get redetermined again the next Jan. 1. And then beginning that year they are getting redetermined every six months," she said.

The work requirements allow for volunteer work and school

Enrollees who are part of the adult expansion population will need to prove they are working at least 80 hours per month or doing another qualifying activity, like job training or education, to avoid losing coverage.

It's unclear how enrollees prove they are working, volunteering

State officials are able to verify through pay stubs that some people are already meeting the work requirements, but not for everyone. And at some point, "self-attestation" − simply saying you are volunteering or in school − won't be enough.

"What we know is the rules are more aggressive beginning in year two (2028) and there will be some allowance for self-attestations in the first year," Kramer said.