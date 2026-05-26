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State wildlife officials are looking for new homes in Arizona for surrendered desert tortoises.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a mid-May Facebook post that rows of captive desert tortoises had been surrendered to the agency and cannot be released into the wild because they may pose health risks to Arizona’s native tortoise populations.

The department adopts out hundreds of captive desert tortoises each year and accepts applications year-round, according to a dedicated AZGFD adoption page.

Here's what to know if you're interested in making a desert tortoise part of your family.

How to apply for a tortoise adoption

People can apply through the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s tortoise adoption program at azgfd.gov/tortoise.

Tucson-area applicants can work with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a state-sanctioned adoption facility, according to the department.

Applicants can choose their preferred adoption location in the online application.

How many tortoises can you have?

Arizona Game and Fish Rule R12-4-407 limits possession of Sonoran desert tortoises to one per person, per household, and no more than four tortoises per household, according to the department.

The rule also makes it illegal to breed desert tortoises.

Can you release a pet tortoise into the wild?