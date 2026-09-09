A 2025 Wilderness Society study of fires on Forest Service land from 1992 to 2024 found that most occurred within 50 meters of a road.

“Human-caused fires start on roads or within close proximity to roads,” said Matthew Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association. “If we actually look at statistics and believe numbers, more roads means more fires.”

USDA officials argue that the roadless rule has kept fire-prone areas inaccessible to firefighters and to crews that could otherwise remove flammable vegetation.

“Active forest management is not an option. It’s essential,” Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said in the Aug. 18 USDA statement. “More than 40% of inventoried roadless areas, primarily in the West, have high or very high wildfire hazard potential.”

Adams and other environmental advocates are also concerned about the effect on wildlife around the Grand Canyon.

Road construction fragments habitats, which may lead to them leaving those areas altogether, she said. Specifically, she said, vehicle traffic, construction and mining would hinder elk migration.

“If you have populations that are already struggling from higher heat and drier conditions, then facing increased pressure from development as they’re migrating over the long run, that can really impact the long-term health of those populations,” Adams said.

Elaine Leslie, a former wildlife biologist at Grand Canyon National Park, said the Trump administration’s broad push to remove wilderness protections means the concerns about mining and logging are completely rational.