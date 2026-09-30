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The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned down a request from a coalition of tribes, a group of four Apache women and environmentalists to rehear a case that cleared the way for a land swap that will allow a British-Australian company to mine copper at Oak Flat, a site sacred to Apache peoples.

A three-judge panel of the Appeals Court first ruled against the group on March 13, though sentiment appeared to be changing in the nation's largest appellate court. Currently, the 9th Circuit has 29 authorized judgeships according to its website.

"We were wrong," wrote Judge Susan P. Graber on behalf of 10 of the 11 justices who dissented from the opinion. Four other judges did not vote. “Everyone knew that this second round of litigation was inevitable,” she wrote, and said the courts should act now: “This is our last chance to prevent the irreversible desecration of a place, of a religion, and of a people.”

Chief Judge Mary H. Murguia warned Oak Flat would be destroyed unless the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in. “Presented with a petition for rehearing en banc, our court had a second opportunity to fix our tragic error," she wrote. "We should have taken it.”

The high court had declined to hear another lawsuit brought by grassroots group Apache Stronghold in 2025, which resulted in a blistering dissent by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

'This fight is far from over'

Opponents of the mine promised they would continue to fight.