The questions about where the coal would go for the remaining 95 years have been one of many issues that the community and environmental advocacy groups have raised. Over the past few months, community members have been trying to get the attention of their Navajo leaders. The most recent demonstration was in July, when community members expressed concern that the decision on the permit appeared rushed.

"We want our Navajo Nation Council to revoke the permit," Dailan Long, with his relatives and other members of the Navajo community in Burnham, said during a news conference held in front of the council chamber. "It's 110 years of a permit that they are asking for. Our family has five generations living within the area, and 110 years is basically selling off and committing the Navajo tribe to 110 years of coal mining."

Diné advocacy group disappointed in decision

Diné C.A.R.E., a Navajo-led activist organization focused on environmental, cultural and social justice campaigns, expressed disappointment with the decision. The organization said the public was given only one in-person meeting to participate in the scoping process.

The group said approval came after a rushed and inadequate environmental review process that limited the community’s participation and transparency from OSMRE and NTEC. The EIS was conducted on an impractical timeline, with only one public scoping meeting and just a single USB drive provided to Burnham residents that was loaded with hundreds of technical documents.