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SCOTTSDALE — A Southern California tribe has purchased one of Scottsdale's landmark hotels as part of a long-term luxury non-gaming hospitality strategy.

The San Manuel Investment Authority, an unincorporated governmental entity of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, a tribe based near San Bernardino, California, announced its purchase of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on Oct. 1.

The Princess received the AAA Timeless Diamond designation in 2025 for maintaining Five Diamond status since 1991. The 750-room hotel has also been on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “Top Resorts in the Southwest” for the past three consecutive years. And it's the host hotel for the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.

“We are delighted to welcome the staff and guests of Fairmont Scottsdale Princess into the portfolio of luxury non-gaming properties owned by our Tribe,” said Lynn Valbuena, chairwoman of the San Manuel Investment Board and Chairwoman of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation.

“The Princess has been a Scottsdale landmark for four decades, and we’re excited to begin this next chapter with Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation,” said Jack Miller, regional vice president and general manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

“Their long-term commitment to thoughtful stewardship and hospitality aligns closely with our own, and we look forward to continuing to build on the resort’s legacy while keeping the experiences our guests and local community know and love at the heart of everything that we do.”

Small tribe, large economic footprint