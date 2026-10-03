SCOTTSDALE — A Southern California tribe has purchased one of Scottsdale's landmark hotels as part of a long-term luxury non-gaming hospitality strategy.
The San Manuel Investment Authority, an unincorporated governmental entity of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, a tribe based near San Bernardino, California, announced its purchase of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on Oct. 1.
The Princess received the AAA Timeless Diamond designation in 2025 for maintaining Five Diamond status since 1991. The 750-room hotel has also been on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “Top Resorts in the Southwest” for the past three consecutive years. And it's the host hotel for the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.
“We are delighted to welcome the staff and guests of Fairmont Scottsdale Princess into the portfolio of luxury non-gaming properties owned by our Tribe,” said Lynn Valbuena, chairwoman of the San Manuel Investment Board and Chairwoman of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation.
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“The Princess has been a Scottsdale landmark for four decades, and we’re excited to begin this next chapter with Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation,” said Jack Miller, regional vice president and general manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
“Their long-term commitment to thoughtful stewardship and hospitality aligns closely with our own, and we look forward to continuing to build on the resort’s legacy while keeping the experiences our guests and local community know and love at the heart of everything that we do.”
Small tribe, large economic footprint
The 200-member tribe is one of several tribes with Serrano heritage. Its name, Yuhaaviatam, means "People of the Pines,” reflecting its mountain homeland. They are a clan of the Maara’yam or Serrano people, whose ancestral lands include the San Bernardino highlands as well as passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts in the region.
The tribe operates the Yaamava' Resort and Casino on its tribal lands and the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Yuhaaviatam, once known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, has also embarked on a long-term strategy of investing in luxury non-gaming destinations through its San Manuel Investment Authority. In 2025, it acquired the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort and Club in Dana Point, California.
In May, the authority purchased a piece of California history: The Mission Inn Hotel and Spa, the landmark historic property in the heart of downtown Riverside, California.
The century-old hotel is one of Southern California's most well-known buildings, incorporating architectural features from more than 20 different California missions. It's also become the center of Riverside's cultural and civic identity for more than a century.
Valbuena said the Princess' beautiful setting, world-class hospitality and amenities align with the tribe's strategy as it offers the service its guests have come to expect.
"We look forward to partnering with Fairmont and the exceptional management team at the Princess as well as becoming an active contributing member of the business and Tribal community in Scottsdale.”